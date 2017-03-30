12 killed and 3 injured in church bus, pick-up truck crash in Texas 

New York/USA, March 30: At least 12 people were killed and three others were injured in a crash on Wednesday between a church bus and pick-up truck in south-west Texas.

According to a report in Fox News, Sgt. Conrad Hein of the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed the death toll adding that the collision happened around 12:30 p.m. local time on U.S. 83 outside Garner State Park, located about 75 miles west of San Antonio.

The First Baptist New Braunfels church located in New Braunfels, Texas, asked for those to “please be in prayer for all involved” in a statement on its Facebook page.

The pastor of the church, Brad McLean, told mySA.com the van was taking seniors from the Alto Frio Baptist Camp and Conference Center who were on a choir retreat, where they sang and did bible study.

A representative from Airlife said two people were transported to University Hospital.

“We are saddened by the loss of life and our hearts go out to all those affected. We thank the first responders working on the scene in the wake of this unimaginable tragedy, and ask that all Texans join us in offering their thoughts and prayers,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement. (ANI)