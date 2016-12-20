12 killed in lorry attack in Berlin Xmas market

Berlin,Dec20:At least 12 people have died after a lorry ploughed into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin in a possible terror attack.

Around 50 others were injured, including several critically, and the suspected driver was arrested nearby. A passenger was among the dead in the crash at Breitscheidplatz, near the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in central Berlin.

Witnesses said it was not an accident and the lorry had shown no signs of slowing down.

One spoke of the vehicle “going through people” and “pulling everything down” as it tore through tables and wooden stands.

The truck veered into the market during one of the most crowded times, with people gathering in huts that sell food and Christmas goods.

Images from the scene showed the damaged black truck on the pavement with its windscreen smashed and debris scattered nearby.

The lorry had Polish number plates and it is claimed the owner of the truck believes it was hijacked.