12 Oakland police officers to be disciplined in connection with teen sex scandal

California,Sept8:The mayor of Oakland, Calif., said late Wednesday that 12 police officers will be disciplined in connection with a sex scandal involving a teenager that has roiled the department.

Four police officers will be fired, seven more suspended without pay, and one officer will be ordered to undergo counseling and training, said Mayor Libby Schaaf.

Officials declined to identify the officers because of state confidentiality rules, but Ms. Schaaf said some names might come out in a separate criminal investigation being conducted by the Alameda County district attorney’s office.

The mayor said the disciplinary action comes after a nearly year-long administrative investigation by the police department and city attorney’s office into alleged sexual misconduct by some officers with a woman, who was under 18 at the time, and whose identity is being withheld.

The sex scandal is one of a litany of problems that in recent years have hit the department of about 800 officers, whose chief resigned in June as he was attempting to make court-ordered reforms over police mistreatment of suspects.

“I am deeply sorry for the harm that this scandal has caused, particularly to community trust,” Ms. Schaaf, looking grim-faced and flanked by other city officials, said in a hastily-called press conference at Oakland City Hall.

“This discipline sends a loud and clear message that we will hold our officers to nothing but the highest standards of professionalism and integrity.”

All of the disciplinary actions are subject to due process and grievance procedures.

The administrative investigation found the four officers who are to be fired were found to have committed offenses including attempted sexual assault, engaging in lewd conduct in public and accessing law enforcement databases for personal gain, Ms. Schaaf said.

The seven suspended officers failed to report allegations of a minor having sex with Oakland police officers, among other things, while the 12th officer brought “disrepute” to the department, according to city officials.

Ms. Schaaf said the city will be changing several of its policies to increase officer awareness to recognize signs of sexual abuse and exploitation and tightening controls on access to the department’s criminal databases.

The mayor said many police officers not caught up in the investigation “have both formally and informally expressed disgust of this behavior.”