12 people died in the huge fire that engulfed a London Grenfell tower block in north Kensington

LONDON, Jun 15: At least 12 people died in the huge fire that engulfed a London tower block today and the toll is likely to rise further, police said. “Sadly I can confirm that there are now 12 people who have died, that we know of, this is going to be a long and complex recovery operation and I do anticipate that the number of fatalities will sadly increase beyond those 12,” Police Commander Stuart Cundy told reporters. More than 200 firefighters, backed up by 40 fire engines, fought for hours to try to bring the Grenfell Tower block blaze – one of the most treacherous seen in London for a generation – under control.

Main points

Twelve dead, 18 in critical care after 79 taken to hospital

Grenfell Tower inferno a ‘disaster waiting to happen’

‘The whole building has gone’: Witnesses tell of horrific scenes

Children and elderly among the missing after London fire

‘Blitz spirit’: Community centres overwhelmed with donations

What caused the blaze? The theories fire chiefs will examine

Residents claim safety warnings in 2014 ‘fell on deaf ears’

Police number for concerned relatives: 0800 0961 233

Accounts of a neighbour

Actor and writer Tim Downie, who lives around 600 metres from the scene in Latimer Road, told the Press Association he feared the block could collapse.

He said: “It’s horrendous. The whole building is engulfed in flames. It’s gone. It’s just a matter of time before this building collapses.

“It’s the most terrifying thing I’ve ever seen. I just hope they have got everyone out.

“The first I knew was the noise of sirens, helicopters and shouting. I saw it engulfed in flames.

“People have been bringing water, clothes, anything they’ve got to help, out to the cordon.

“I have seen people coming out in their bedclothes – it’s just very distressing.”

Nearly £1 million has been raised to help those affected as fire tore through the 24-storey building while volunteers and charities helped with feed and shelter people who could not return to their homes overnight.

Prime Minister Theresa May has promised a “proper investigation” after the building went up in flames early on Wednesday morning amid growing concerns about how the fire could have spread so rapidly.