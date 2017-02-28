12 policemen die in Afghanistan

Kabul, Feb 28 (IANS) At least 12 police personnel were killed in an attack at a checkpoint in Helmand province of Afghanistan on Tuesday, an official said.

A Taliban militant, disguised as a police personnel, attacked the checkpoint in Lashkar Gah city, Xinhua news agency quoted an official as saying.

Meanwhile, Qari Yusuf Ahmadi who claims to speak for the Taliban outfit in contact with the media claimed responsibility of the attack.

Sixteen police personnel were killed in a similar incident in neighbouring Kandahar province at a checkpoint some 40 days ago.

The poppy growing and restive Helmand province has been the scene of fierce fighting between government forces and Taliban militants over the past couple of years.

–IANS

py/dg