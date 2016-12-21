12 policemen killed in Peru bus ravine accident

Lima, Dec 21: At least 12 police officers were killed and 13 others injured in Peru after their bus plunged into a ravine, officials said.

Five of the injured officers were taken by helicopter to hospitals in the city of Cuzco, regional health chief Jorge Ponce said in comments to RPP Noticias radio, Efe news reported on Tuesday.

“It is a day of grief because policemen have died unnecessarily on a mountain road,” Peru President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski said.

–IANS

