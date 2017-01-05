12 school children injured in kindergarden knife attack in China

Beijing, Jan 5: At least 12 school children were injured today when a man with a knife attacked them at a kindergarten in Chinas Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

The man slashed the children with a kitchen knife after entering the Xiaocongzai kindergarten in Youyi Township, Pingxiang City local police said.

The suspect claimed he was at the kindergarten to pick up his child, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

 Three seriously injured children have been sent to a hospital in Nanning, the regional capital, for treatment.

The suspect is in police custody.

Social revenge attacks by disgruntled people targeting kindergarten schools have become common in China.

