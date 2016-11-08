12 year old boy charged with rape of 17 year old neighbour girl in Kochi

Kochi ,Nov8:Kochi police Monday registered a case against a 12-year-old boy on charges of sexually abusing a 17-year-old girl, who later gave birth to a child. The hospital, where the girl gave birth to the child, also now faces a case over its failure to inform the police.

According to police, the girl, who complained of stomach ache, was admitted to Kochi’s Sunrise Hospital on November 1. On the night of the admission, she gave birth to a child.

However, the hospital authorities allegedly failed to inform police even though the mother was a minor. Police claim to have got information regarding the minor girl giving birth through Childline. The hospital would now face charges as per Section 21 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police added that a case of rape was registered against the boy. “However, as a minor he is entitled to certain legal protection. Both the boy and the girl are relatives. They are also neighbours. The girl’s parents also abandoned the child, who was later taken by the district child welfare committee,’’ police added.