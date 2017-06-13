12 year old girl helps deliver baby brother at a hospital in Mississippi

Mississippi,June13:A lot goes inside a delivery room. While a baby is ushered into this world, there are people who assist the mother, and often her husband too accompanies her to help her through the process. But in the case of 12-year-old Jacee Dellapena, things took a rather dramatic turn when she ended up helping the doctor to deliver her baby brother at a hospital in Mississippi.

The pictures of the same were shared by a Facebook user Nikki Smith on June 8, and since then it they’ve been breaking the Internet. They had more than 1.2 million reactions on them and have been shared more than 190,000 times on Facebook, at the time of writing.

“Meet Jacee! This 12 year old helped deliver her baby brother and the emotions on her face is too amazing not to share! You’re a superstar jacee!” Smith wrote while sharing the images.

Speaking to MSN News Now, the little girl recounted what prompted the doctor to do what he did.

“I started crying because I thought I wasn’t going to get to see him be born, because I was too short.” She wanted to witness the moment and strangely the doctor, Walter Wolfe asked her to help him.

Dellapena’s wife also wrote about the unique experience on a Facebook page Love What Matters how Jacee wanted to attend her second sibling’s birth 18 months ago but was not allowed since she was too young. “So this pregnancy her dad and I discussed it and decided it might be a good learning experience for her!” she wrote.

Jacee’s mom came to the hospital with her husband, and as the process started, the hospital staff converted her bed to help her push. “They converted my bed and Jacee was so upset because she is so short… she thought she wasn’t going to be able to see the delivery over the bed. My doctor, Dr Walter Wolfe then suggested, ‘Jacee why don’t you suit up and come deliver the baby.’ I was in shock lol! I told her as long as zack doesn’t care go ahead and he said ‘go for it Jacee!’ She got suited up for delivery. Although the pain from the contractions and the pushing hurt me so bad… watching Jacee’s expressions on her face were like no other. Concentrating on her face while I pushed helped me so much! Dr Wolfe actually put her hands on the inside of his and allowed her to do the entire delivery. We were all very emotional and it was like no feeling I’ve ever felt. it’s not every day your eldest child at 12 years old gets to deliver your last child,” she wrote.

