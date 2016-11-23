12 Yemenis killed by Saudi-led airstrikes in Hajja

November 23, 2016 | By :

Sanaa, Nov 23: At least 12 Yemenis were killed and six injured in Saudi Arabia-led airstrikes in the Hajja province on Wednesday, officials said.

Residents said passengers travelling in a pickup car were targeted as they headed toward a local public market to shop in the district of Hayran, Xinhua news agency reported.

The victims were hit in the Akawah area, saying “it was the latest in a series of barbaric airstrikes targeting civilians by the US-backed Saudi air aggression.”

Saudi Arabia, which led a mostly Arab countries’ military coalition, intervened in the Yemeni conflict in March 2015 via an air campaign.

The campaign is attempting to restore to power expelled President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, whom Houthi rebels exiled to the Saudi capital of Riyadh in 2014.

Thousands of airstrikes have failed to restore Hadi or defeat the Houthis, yet killed over 10,000 Yemenis, mostly children and women, and displaced over three million people.

–IANS

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Biker killed in Delhi after his neck slit by wire tied between two police barricades
Airstrikes by foreign forces kill 12 IS militants in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province
Twenty-five people killed as blaze tore through a Malaysian religious school, in Kuala Lumpur
Two people were killed out of control lorry rammed a tree in Karnataka
Pak airforce pilot killed after his plane crashed due to technical fault in Punjab province
18 people killed during a 6.5-magnitude earthquake in southwestern China
Top