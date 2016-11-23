12 Yemenis killed by Saudi-led airstrikes in Hajja

Sanaa, Nov 23: At least 12 Yemenis were killed and six injured in Saudi Arabia-led airstrikes in the Hajja province on Wednesday, officials said.

Residents said passengers travelling in a pickup car were targeted as they headed toward a local public market to shop in the district of Hayran, Xinhua news agency reported.

The victims were hit in the Akawah area, saying “it was the latest in a series of barbaric airstrikes targeting civilians by the US-backed Saudi air aggression.”

Saudi Arabia, which led a mostly Arab countries’ military coalition, intervened in the Yemeni conflict in March 2015 via an air campaign.

The campaign is attempting to restore to power expelled President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, whom Houthi rebels exiled to the Saudi capital of Riyadh in 2014.

Thousands of airstrikes have failed to restore Hadi or defeat the Houthis, yet killed over 10,000 Yemenis, mostly children and women, and displaced over three million people.

