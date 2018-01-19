120 students of Kerala school falls ill after consuming mid-day-meal

Thiruvananthapuram/Kerala, Jan 19: Nearly 120 children had fallen ill after eating the mid-day-meal at their school in Thiruvananthapuram.

The children are taken to the hospital and admitted there. The children allegedly affected by food poison is from a lower primary school at Thonnakel in the State capital.

Reportedly, the condition of the children is stable and none is seriously ill. The children would be discharged only after monitoring their health condition, according to a release from the Medical College Hospital.

Children had complained of uneasiness after they ate the food served in the mid-day -meal and parents rushed their children to nearby hospitals. Later they were admitted to the hospital.

Samples of the food which the students ate were sent for examination.