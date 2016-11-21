133 killed as Indore-Patna express derails near Kanpur

LUCKNOW,Nov21: At least 133 people were killed in their sleep and nearly 200 injured after the Indore-Patna Express train jumped the tracks near Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday morning, wrecking most of the coaches.

Fourteen coaches of the train travelling with more than 500 passengers rolled off track a little after 3 am in Pukhraya, 60 km from Kanpur, when most passengers were sleeping.