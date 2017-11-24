13 coaches of Vasco Da Gama-Patna Express derails near UP’s Banda, 3 dead, seven injured 

Lucknow,November 24: Again train derailment continues, 13 coaches of the Vasco Vasco Da Gama-Patna Express derailed near Uttar Pradesh Banda early on Friday.

Around three people died and another seven people injured.

According to the reports, Anil Saxena, PRO of Indian Railways stated that  “We have set up helpline numbers, rescue and relief operations are underway,”

Meanwhile,Piyush Goyal,Railway Minister has announced the compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to people who died in the derailment and Rs 1 lakh for those with grievous injuries.

Also people suffered minor injuries will receive Rs 50,000 each, the Ministry of Railways announced.

