13 coaches of Vasco Da Gama-Patna Express derails near UP’s Banda, 3 dead, seven injured 

Lucknow,November 24: Again train derailment continues, 13 coaches of the Vasco Vasco Da Gama-Patna Express derailed near Uttar Pradesh Banda early on Friday.

Around three people died and another seven people injured.

Immediate rescue and relief operations started and an inquiry ordered into the derailment of Vasco De Gama – Patna Express at Manikpur, UP. My sincere condolences to the families of the deceased. pic.twitter.com/DJDbt5qkEa — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) November 24, 2017

According to the reports, Anil Saxena, PRO of Indian Railways stated that “We have set up helpline numbers, rescue and relief operations are underway,”

Meanwhile,Piyush Goyal,Railway Minister has announced the compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to people who died in the derailment and Rs 1 lakh for those with grievous injuries.

Also people suffered minor injuries will receive Rs 50,000 each, the Ministry of Railways announced.