13 killed and 17 injured as bus falls into gorge in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh, October 14: 13 people were killed and other 17 were injured as bus falls into gorge in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh. The accident occurred on Friday when a bus carrying more than 40 people fell into a gorge.

Rescue operations are underway.

According to eyewitnesses, the bus was moving at a high speed and suddenly overturned and fell into the gorge filled with water.

The bus was on its way to Mandsaur from Ratlam when the accident took place.

According to reports there were 40-45 passengers in the bus. However, the Superintendent of Police said that the figure may not be correct.

Efforts were on to pull the bus out of the gorge with the help of local residents.

