13 killed in Vietnam karaoke lounge fire

Hanoi, Nov 2 (IANS) At least 13 persons died after a fierce fire broke out at a karaoke lounge in Vietnam’s capital city, officials said.

By Tuesday midnight, fire-fighters and rescuers brought 13 bodies out of the karaoke lounge on Tran Thai Tong Street, Cau Giay District, online newspaper VnExpress quoted Brigadier Doanh Manh Viet from the Fire and Rescue Police Department as saying, Xinhua reported.

The search and rescue would be continue overnight, said Viet.

The fire at the karaoke lounge, which rapidly spread to nearby houses, was contained after seven hours. It destroyed the front of four eight-story buildings and many motorbikes and cars.

The fire broke out in an area which is home to six karaoke bars, many restaurants and fashion shops. The district’s officials said the burnt karaoke lounge does not have a certificate which says it meets fire safety requirements.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc asked the municipal authorities to quickly seek and find victims, assist their families, probe into the accident’s causes, and close karaoke boxes and other facilities that do not meet fire safety requirements.

