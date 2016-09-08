13 people drown during Ganesha immersion in Karnataka

September 8, 2016 | By :

Bengaluru, Sep 08:  At least thirteen people have drowned in Tungabhadra River in Karnataka, when a coracle in which they were sailing overturned and capsized, police has said. Four others are missing.

The group, from Hadonahalli village, had gone to immerse a Ganesha idol in the afternoon. They had got into a coracle to immerse the idol and it overturned.
Search operations are still on for the missing men.
The district authority has banned swimming, sailing and immersion of Ganesha idols in the river to prevent any such accident.
Tags: , ,
Related News
K’taka Govt drops ‘minorities’ from circular; CM asks BJP not to communalize issues
I dare Karnataka CM to stop BJP from forming next government here : Amith Shah
Beef Politics in Karnataka; After BJP gave Siddaramaiah’s Biryani recipe, Congress mocks ‘Beef Janata Party’ 
Karnataka State Flag: Panel confirmed yellow, white and red coloured flag for State
‘Corrupt at all levels’, Karnataka people waiting to oust Congress govt, says Amit Shah
Karnata CM Siddaramaiah attacks Saffron Parties: Says BJP, RSS and Bajrang Dal also have terrorists  
Top