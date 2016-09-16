13-year-old boy booked under Goondas Act over petty issue in UP

KANPUR,Sept16: A 13-year-old boy was booked under the Goondas Act in Farrukhabad district a week ago after his family was involved in a scuffle with a neighbour over a petty issue.

The Goondas Act provides for preventive detention up to three months and imposes stringent conditions for bail. One can also be externed from a district for six months.

The boy’s father, Yogendra Pal, a resident of Kalauli village, met SP city Rajesh Krishna on Wednesday and pleaded that his son had been falsely implicated under the Goondas Act by the Nawabganj police.

“Fearing arrest, my son had stopped going to school. I had to apply for bail for him in the court of the SDM (Sadar), who granted him bail on September 11,” Pal told TOI.

The police had stated that the Class IX student was a hardcore criminal who spread terror and was involved in many cases of unregistered crime, including causing injury, criminal intimidation and insult.

Yogendra submitted the relevant documents to SP city to prove the boy’s age. Krishna has ordered an inquiry. “It’s a serious issue and those found guilty will be brought to book,” Krishna said.

An explanation has been sought from the Nawabganj SHO for initiating proceedings under the Goondas Act against a minor. He has been directed to reply within three days.