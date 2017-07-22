Mumbai,July22:After a 13-year-old boy from Powai tried to commit suicide by consuming rat poison because he had been sodomised, police are now probing whether his 11-year-old friend and neighbour, who died the night the teenager tried to take his life, was also brutalised by the same suspects.

The parents of the 11-year-old have said he died of dehydration and hadn’t been sexually assaulted. They didn’t allow a post-mortem and proceeded to conduct his burial on July 14, the day after he died. The police, though, are waiting for his friend, who survived the suicide attempt and is currently hospitalised, to regain full consciousness so they may record his statement. If the teen says his friend had also been victimised, the police will proceed to procure an exhumation order and send the body for postmortem to drive the investigation further.

On the night of July 13, two hospitals in the city admitted the boys from Filterpada in the central suburb. The 11-year-old was taken to the Trauma Care Centre, Jogeshwari hospital after he apparently showed symptoms of dehydration. He was treated and sent home but had to be brought back when his condition did not improve. He died before he could reach the hospital. His parents did not lodge a police complaint.

The 13-year-old, meanwhile, was taken to Sion Hospital. He had told his parents he had consumed rat poison. His medical reports confirmed the assault and revealed excessive liver damage from poisoning. The police are trying to establish from where he procured the poison.

For a couple of days before the incident, the teen had been behaving strangely, his parents said. “On July 8, my son came home crying. I asked him why, but he didn’t say a word,” his mother said. “He was very withdrawn. I knew something was amiss.”

“The day after, his tuition teacher noticed injury marks on his body and told me about it. I thought he must have scraped himself while playing. My son is generally reticent so I didn’t give it much thought when he refused to talk about it,” said the boy’s father.

After a week of admittance at Sion, the teenager was on July 20 shifted to King Edward Memorial in Parel. He regained consciousness for a while, telling his parents that he had been sodomised. He related that there had been three men, and they threatened him with knives saying they would kill his entire family if he uttered aword to anyone.

The father then approached the Powai police, who registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The boy is suffering from high fever and is in the intensive care unit. The police are waiting to get the nod from the doctors to talk to him again and record his statement.

The police said that the two boys used to play together near the pumping station at Vihar lake, a relatively secluded spot.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Naveen Chandra Reddy (Zone X) told Mirror: “The boy is in a critical state. We are waiting for his statement so we can proceed with the investigation.”

The police said they have the name of one of the suspects, but haven’t made any arrests yet.