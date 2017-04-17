13 year old child prodigy Agastya Jaiswal clears Class XII senior secondary school examinations in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD,April17: At age 11, Agastya Jaiswal of Hyderabad is already making news headlines as a “child prodigy”. The boy has managed to pass the Class XII senior secondary school examinations at least six years ahead of schedule.

Agastya Jaiswal’s father Ashwani Kumar said he passed the intermediate second year examination with 63 per cent. He claimed his son is the first person in the state to have passed the examination at such a young age.

He is a student of St Mary’s Junior College, Yousufguda, and appeared for the exam in March this year. The results of the exam were announced on Sunday. Agastya cleared the SSC examination at the age of nine in 2015, and had then taken permission from the Telangana SSC Board to appear for the exam, Mr Kumar said. But no such special permission is needed to appear for intermediate examination, he said. An official with the Board of Intermediate Education said the students appearing for the class XII exam only have to give information related to the subjects, medium of instruction and the second language, but not age.

The Board of Intermediate Education relies on SSC data for other information, he added.

Agastya Jaiswal studied at St Mary’s Junior College at Yousufguda in Hyderabad. His subjects included – civics, economics and commerce. He appeared for the examination at Chaitanya Junior Kalasala at Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

Yes he’s got a gift. But he’s not the first person in the family to utilise it. Agastya is the younger brother of international table tennis player Naina Jaiswal, the youngest sportsperson to have enrolled for a PhD.

Reports say Ms Jaiswal had completed her post-graduation in political science from Osmania University at the age of 15.