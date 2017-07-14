13-year-old girl allegedly raped in south east Delhi  for two months, now three weeks pregnant

New Delhi,July14:A 13-year-old left her home in south east Delhi on May 6 to buy some ice cream, but she did not return home. Relentless search by her father for two months yielded no result, till one of her abductors surrendered at a city court last week.

The girl was found to had been allegedly raped during captivity and is now three weeks pregnant. The child, a class 8 student is presently with an NGO.

The girl’s father told HT that the girl was kidnapped by a group of 12-15 men living near his home in south east Delhi. “They worked as chefs in different restaurants. All of them fled their homes when the police began investigating my daughter’s kidnapping,” the father alleged.

The disappearance of his daughter had sent him on a frantic search. He would reportedly use his car to drive the investigators to possible hideouts of the suspects. Unable to find his daughter despite all efforts, he finally approached the court. “The High Court demanded that my daughter be produced before it in quick time,” the father said, adding that it was court order that brought his daughter back.

On July 10, one of the suspects surrendered at Saket court. He had brought the girl along. When medically examined, the girl was found to be three weeks pregnant. The accused was arrested and interrogated, leading to the arrest of two of his accomplices who had allegedly helped him kidnap the girl. A case rape of rape has been registered by the Delhi police.

The father has, meanwhile, claimed that he spent around Rs 45,000 as he accompanied Delhi Police teams tasked to trace his daughter. “The police made me pay for the expenses incurred during the search operations. I paid the money as I was desperate to find my daughter,” he said.

Romil Baniya, DCP (south-east), did not comment on the rape allegations despite repeated requests, but said that he has ordered an inquiry into the father’s allegations about being forced to spend from his pocket during the raids. “The complainant will be called and his grievances noted,” said the DCP.