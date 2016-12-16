13 year old girl raped by friends at birthday party in Delhi
NEW DELHI,Dec16: A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her two friends, including a juvenile, who spiked her drink with sedative at a birthday party in west Delhi’s Uttam Nagar area.
“She lost consciousness after she consumed it and she alleged that she was gangraped. They dumped her near a hospital in west Delhi,” a senior police officer said.
The incident came to light around 3 pm when a passer-by found her on the roadside in distress.
She managed to reach home and informed her parents, who approached the police.
A case was registered under Section 376-D (gangrape) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Uttam Nagar police station, said the officer.
One of the accused, a 17-year-old boy, was apprehended; while the other, 18-year-old Sahil, was arrested late evening on December 13, he added.