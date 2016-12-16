13 year old girl raped by friends at birthday party in Delhi

December 16, 2016 | By :

NEW DELHI,Dec16:  A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her two friends, including a juvenile, who spiked her drink with sedative at a birthday party in west Delhi’s Uttam Nagar area.

 The survivor told police she was invited by her friend at his home for his birthday party on December 13 where she was offered cold drink laced with sedatives.

“She lost consciousness after she consumed it and she alleged that she was gangraped. They dumped her near a hospital in west Delhi,” a senior police officer said.

The incident came to light around 3 pm when a passer-by found her on the roadside in distress.

She managed to reach home and informed her parents, who approached the police.

A case was registered under Section 376-D (gangrape) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Uttam Nagar police station, said the officer.

One of the accused, a 17-year-old boy, was apprehended; while the other, 18-year-old Sahil, was arrested late evening on December 13, he added.

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Dense fog engulfs Delhi as cold wave intensifies
Rashtriya Raksha Mahayagya: Red Fort in Delhi going to witness a Vedic yagya’ under BJP MP Maheish Girri
17 feared dead in fire at Delhi’s Bawana industrial area
Fresh election on cards in Delhi? AAP MLA feels so
Glanders disease scare: Delhi to ban entry and exit of horses, mules and donkeys
Two held with fake identities at IGI airport, case registered
Top