130 people injured in Catalan resort town attacks in Cambrils

MADRID, Aug 19: The number of people injured in a van attack in Barcelona yesterday afternoon and in a separate attack in the Catalan resort town of Cambrils stood at 130 today, an emergency services spokesman said. Seventeen were in a critical condition and another 30 were in a serious condition, the spokesman said. Emergency services said in a statement that the dead and injured in the two attacks were of 34 different nationalities.

About eight hours after the attack in Barcelona, an Audi A3 car ploughed into pedestrians in the town about 68 miles south-west in a linked attack. Six civilians were injured, one critically, while a police officer was hurt, too.

Police shot and killed four suspected terrorists. A fifth died of his injuries later.

Where is Cambrils?

Still in Catalonia, Cambrils is on the coast south of Barcelona and Tarragona. Most easily accessed by nearby Reus Airport – Jet2, Flybe and Ryanair fly there – or a 90-minute train from Barcelona, Cambrils is a quieter alternative to its more full-on neighbour, the resort of Salou. It is more low key and is regarded as a gourmet hot spot.

Cambrils boasts five miles of 9 Blue Flag beaches, and an adjacent promenade lined with food shacks called chiringuitos selling grilled sardines.

An old fishing village, it retains its charm, according to a Thomson brochure of the resort, and offers a mix of refined nightlife, watersports and Michelin-starred restaurants (of which there are six) tucked away in side streets.

Cambrils is about a 80 minute drive from Barcelona.

Salou, next door, is better known with British holidaymakers, while the PortAventura theme park is nearby.

What should I do if I’m there?

The Foreign Office is advising British nationals in Cambrils to take care and follow the advice of local security authorities.

“If you’re caught up in an ongoing incident, turn any mobile phones or other devices to silent, and do not put your location on social media. Follow the advice of the local authorities when instructed,” the FCO advice page states.