14 day judicial custody for British paedophile for sexually abusing three visually impaired children in New Delhi

New Delhi, September 6: A 14-day judicial custody for the British Paedophile for allegedly sexually assaulting three visually-impaired children at a blind school in south Delhi’s R. K. Puram. The Delhi Police arrested a 54-year-old British man yesterday.

The Murray Denis Ward gained access to the children after donating to the organisation that ran the school and offering to teach English as a part-time teacher. He had been visiting the institute for the past eight to nine years.The police suspects that he may have assaulted other children in the past.

The matter came to light on Sunday after three minor boys recounted their ordeal to the school management, which informed the police. A senior police officer said that Murray had taken three teenagers, all boys aged between 12 and 14, to a room and sexually assaulted them on Sunday.

School authorities said that some of the boys had earlier refused to attend Murray’s class. When the boys were counselled by a teacher, they broke down and narrated their ordeal to him. They said that Murray would call them one by one to his table on the pretext of asking them questions and forcefully disrobe them. He would touch their private parts and let them go after sometime.

The statements of the children were recorded and a case under Sections 3, 4 and 9 of the POCSO Act was registered. Murray was arrested from his Vasant Kunj apartment on Sunday night. He has been sent to judicial custody. A senior officer said that Murray’s laptop contained objectionable photos and videos, and that his phone was also being looked into to find if he had stored similar content in it.

After suffering a cerebral attack, Murray was partly paralysed and moved around on a wheel chair, which forced him to quit his last job. He then started teaching English at the school. “We don’t let donors any access beyond the canteen or the office, but in this case the man told us that he would teach English to the kids, which provided him an opportunity to assault them. The children are being counselled by professionals,” said a senior manager from the school.

Murray is a resident of Gloucestershire, UK. Cops have contacted the British High Commission and informed them about the incident. It is suspected that Murray may be a part of a larger paedophile ring. Reacting to the news, Union Minister Maneka Gandhi tweeted she was deeply disturbed to hear about the “deplorable act”.