14 dead in mini truck road accident in Etah

Lucknow,May5:In an unfortunate incident, at least 14 people were killed after a mini truck overturned in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah, according to ANI report. It has been learned that more than 24 persons were injured in the incident, ANI report says. Further details awaited.

In January, at least 15 children were killed and several others injured when their school bus collided with a lorry amid dense fog on Aliganj-Paliyali road in Etah. That time, the bus was carrying students to J S Vidyaniketan school which had opened despite the district magistrate’s orders to keep all schools closed in view of intense cold, officials were quoted as saying PTI. The mishap had occurred near Asadnagar village under Aliganj Kotwali police station area in Etah, which is four hours drive from the national capital. District Magistrate, Etah, Shambhu Nath put the toll at 15 and said eight of them died on the spot. Near 20 injured students were rushed to different hospitals, he said, as per PTI report.

The toll might increase, local officials feared. The District Magistrate said orders have been issued to cancel the recognition of the school. Twelve of those killed have been identified, he said, adding the deceased were in the 5-15 years age bracket, the report had said. Soon after getting the news, senior officials rushed to the accident spot and supervised rescue and relief operations, the report said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the death of children in the mishap. “Anguished by the tragic accident in UP’s Etah district. I share the pain of the bereaved families & condole passing away of young children,” he said in a tweet. “I pray that those injured in the accident in Etah recover at the earliest,” he said. Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik and then Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav also condoled the death of the children in the mishap.

A few days ago eight persons, including a couple, were killed and six others injured in three separate road accidents in Lakhimpur, Farrukhabad and Deoria districts of Uttar Pradesh, the PTI reported.

Three men, who were returning from a marriage ceremony in Sarsawan, were killed when a speeding truck hit their motor- bike on the Pilibhit-Basti state highway near Rajaganj in Gola area here. The incident took place in the early hours killing Pramod (45) and Vijay Pal (40) on the spot while another person Vimal (28) was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.

An FIR has been registered and the police are trying to identify and locate the truck and its driver, officials said. In Farrukhabad, three persons were killed and five injured when a SUV lost control and fell into a ditch near Birahimpur village on the Aliganj-Kayamganj road here today.

Anil Saxena (50), his wife Vandana (45) and driver Durai (40) died on the spot in the incident while five others injured were rushed to the hospital, where their condition was learnt to be stable.

In the third incident at Deoria, two persons were killed and a child seriously injured after being hit by an unidentified speeding vehicle near Karamtar village this morning.

While Acchelal (40) and Alka (60) died on the spot an eight-year-old child Raj was rushed to a hospital, where his condition was learnt to be critical.