14 killed as Himachal bus falls into Beas river near Mandi town in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, November 5: At least 14 persons were killed and over 30 others injured on Saturday when an overloaded private bus plunged into the Beas river near Mandi town in Himachal Pradesh, officials said.

The ill-fated bus with over 45 persons on board was enroute to Kullu town from Mandi when it fell into the river near Brindavani, some 200 km from the state capital.

Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kadam said 10 persons have died in the accident.

“The relief and rescue operation is on,” he said. The injured have been admitted to the Zonal Hospital in Mandi.

The toll could increase as most of the injured were in critical condition and the operation to retrieve the bus from the river is on, a police official said.

Witnesses told police that the driver lost control over the vehicle while saving a motorcyclist from a head-on collision.