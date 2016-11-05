14 killed in Himachal Pradesh as bus falls into gorge near Bindravani in Mandi district

New Delhi: A bus going to Kullu from Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh met with an accident, when the bus fell down into a gorge near Bindravani.

At least 14 people were killed in the accident.

The bus had 40 passengers inside it.

The Mandi to Kullu stretch is laden with cliffs and gorges as buses have to trudge through steep roads to overpass other vehicles.

The injured passengers have been rushed to nearby hospitals.

Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kadam is there on the accident spot.

“The relief and rescue operation is on,” he said. The injured have been admitted to the Zonal Hospital in Mandi.

According to a police official, the toll could increase as most of the injured were in critical condition and the operation to retrieve the bus from the river is on.

Witnesses told police that the driver lost control over the vehicle while he tried to save a motorcyclist from a head-on collision.

Earlier, fourteen people were instantly killed on late Friday night when a truck collided with a van on Bagodara highway near Rajkot in Gujarat.

More details awaited.