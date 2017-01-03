14 year old girl kills father after he tries to rape her at home in Bareilly,UP

Bareilly,Jan 3: A 14-year-old girl killed her father on Monday after he tried to rape her in their residence in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.

The girl was alone with her father, Sompal, as her mother was out of station for some business. When Sompal attempted to rape his daughter, she retaliated by hitting him with a wooden stick and kept beating him till he lost consciousness.

The father died on the spot and the girl informed her mother about the while episode. Later, the matter was reported to police and they detained the girl.

Further investigation is underway and the body of the father has been sent for post-mortem.