Indore/Madhya Pradesh, April 11: In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a field where she had gone to relieve herself last night.

A case has been registered under POSCO Act and the accused is still absconding.

The girl from Ahirkhedi village went to defecate outside her home in the nearby field when the accused Daya Solanki raped her.

The rapist used a knife to threaten her and fled after committing the crime.(ANI)