14 year old student shoots older student outside Utah middle school

SANDY, Utah, Oct. 26: A student was shot by another student during a fight in a park near Union Middle School in Utah as school was letting out Tuesday afternoon, sending one to the hospital and the other under arrest.

A 14-year-old student shot a 16-year-old student after he confronted him after school, other students told police after the middle school was put on lockdown before the 14-year-old was taken into custody.

We understand there was a shooting behind the school just as school was letting out,” the Canyons School District posted on its Facebook page late Tuesday afternoon. “For student safety, the school was temporarily placed on lockdown. Sandy Police responded immediately and apprehended a suspect.”

Shortly after school let out, the 16-year-old student, believed to go to Hillcrest High School, confronted the 14-year-old. Witnesses said it appeared the two were going to get into a fistfight when the 14-year-old pulled out a gun and shot the 16-year-old.

After the 16-year-old fell to the ground, the 14-year-old shot him again and then collapsed to the ground crying.

Police arrested the 14-year-old and are interviewing dozens of witnesses. The 16-year-old was taken to the hospital, where he is in critical condition.