148 Indian children and 38 officials in Trapzon in Turkey : Sushma Swaraj says all of them are safe

New Delhi, July 16: Around 148 Indian children and 38 officials who were part of contingent for World School Sports Championship and said to be stranded in Trabzon,Turkey post an attempted military coup on Friday are all safe, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said.

There are 148 Indian children and 38 officials in Trapzon #Turkey. They are all safe. /1 https://t.co/WiykZXnL1M — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 16, 2016

The games are on. They will start returning in batches from 18th July. /2 #Turkey — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 16, 2016

As per reports, the kids are put up in the games village located in Trabzon and no issues have been reported from that area.

Students have been asked to stay within the games village until the conclusion of the event on July 18 and not to venture out, an official said.

Among the ones stranded are 11 students from Tamil Nadu who have appealed to the Indian government to pull them out of the region in case the situations gets worse.



Earlier, Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel had confirmed that all the athletes are in a safe area away from the turmoil.

“I have contacted the Ministry of External Affairs and India’s Ambassador to Turkey and they have confirmed that the athletes participating in the world games in Trabzon area of Turkey are safe,” Goel said.

The attempted military coup that eventually failed, started late of Friday night and continued till late afternoon on Saturday leaving more than 160 dead including many civilians.

The Turkish government officials eventually detained around 3000 rebel soldiers to crush the coup after a faction of the armed forces tried to seize power using tanks and attack helicopters.