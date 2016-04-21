15 days on, cops dilly dally over arresting dog beater

Mumbai, April 21: It has been a fortnight since a stray dog frequenting the police quarters in Andheri (east) was left blind in one eye after being brutally attacked by a resident and the police are still investigating the case.

Based on the complaint filed by a member of NGO Save Our Strays, Andheri police registered an FIR against Mukesh Dev under relevant sections of Animal Cruelty Act on April 7. The complainant had accused Dev, a resident of the new police line building, of assaulting the canine on April 5.

The NGO is now accusing Andheri police of shoddy investigation in this case despite recording the statement of an eyewitness.

Commenting on the issue, Salim Chanaria from PAWS said, “Police are supposed to protect, not destruct. Their inaction in this case will send a wrong message to the society. Our inquiry revealed that the canine is harmless and loved by many. The accused, Mukesh Dev, took out his frustration on the poor dog. The animal can’t speak, but that doesn’t mean it’s a punching bag.

“Through mid-day I came to know that the dog is yet to get justice. We recently met Mukesh Dev and tried to reason with him. However, rather than repenting, he spoke to us rudely and ordered us to leave the building premises.”

‘Act against him’

Speaking to mid-day, Shirley Menon from Save Our Strays said, “I have full faith in the police. We expect them to initiate appropriate action in this case and arrest the person responsible for assaulting the dog.”

Cop speak

Speaking to mid-day Sub-inspector Pratapsinh Mohite from Andheri police station said, “We have already recorded the statement of an eyewitness, in which Mukesh Dev, a police department employee, has been accused of attacking the stray dog. The investigation is still underway. We’ll be summoning the accused to the police station in the next two days and record his statement, following which appropriate action will be taken.”