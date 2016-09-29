15 rescued, 26 still missing in landslide in Chinese county of Suichang

Beijing,Sept29:Fifteen people have been rescued and 26 are still missing after a landslide triggered by typhoon rain engulfed a village in China’s eastern province of Zhejiang. The landslide hit the Sucun Village in Suichang County, following a heavy downpour brought by Typhoon Megi.

Several houses in the village, about 37 kms from the county seat, were destroyed and structures swept away. Fifteen people were rescued and 26 still missing, state run Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

One person was killed in China since Megi made landfall in country on Tuesday. Two women, one of whom is pregnant, and two men were pulled out alive from the debris by rescuers.

The pregnant woman sustained leg fractures but her injuries are not life threatening, a county publicity official told Xinhua. Yesterday, officials said it is difficult to estimate the number of missing persons.

More than 400 rescuers are on site and Zhejiang Vice Governor Sun Jingmiao is leading the rescue operation. Across the province, more than 18,000 people have already been relocated following the heavy rain.

Record flood level was received in the Pingyang county in Zhejiang, with schools and power stations inundated. Power outages were reported in Shuitou township which is home to more than 170,000. Schools across the county remain closed, the local county education bureau said.

Typhoon Megi made landfall in Hui’an County, Quanzhou City, east China’s Fujian Province, early yesterday, packing winds over 118 km per hour, according to meteorological authorities.

Megi, the 17th typhoon this year, brought downpours to coastal areas. It has killed four people and injured 268 others in Taiwan as it travelled across the island Tuesday.