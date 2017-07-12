15 year old girl in Karnataka raped by four KSRTC staff,3 arrested

Benguluru,July12:A15-year old girl was gangraped in a government bus by a conductor and three drivers while she was returning to Udupi from Ranebennur, in Haveri district.

She was returing to her house after visiting her friend from Ranebennur.

Udupi police have detained three of them and a search is on to nab an absconding driver.

North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) authorities on Tuesday suspended all the four from service.

Though the incident occurred on July 5, the police managed to detain three of them on Monday after a thorough investigation.

The parents of the girl hail from Belagavi and had settled in Udupi. They were daily wage construction workers.

The girl reached Udupi in state of shock and informed her parents, who rushed her to a local hospital. Later, they approached Udupi police station. The police officials took her to Ranebennur and arrested three of the accused after she identified them.

The arrested have been identified as Raghu Badiger (35) a bus conductor of Ranibennur depot, V.R. Hiremath (45) and V.C. Kattigar (45), both drivers of Hirekerur bus depot.

Inspector Naveenchandra Jogi said the victim belongs to migrant community and a case has been lodged under Posco Act at Udupi Mahila police station. Police have also seized the bus in which the crime was committed.