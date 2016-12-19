15 year old Nepali girl dies due to banishing her to shed during menstruation

chram,Dec19:A 15-year-old girl has died in Nepal’s western Achram district after she was banished to a shed because she was menstruating, under an ancient Hindu practice that has been banned for over a decade, police said.

“We are investigating the case. We suspect that she died of suffocation from the smoke of a fire she lit to keep herself warm,” local district inspector Badri Prasad Dhakal told the AFP news agency on Monday.

Local media identified the girl as Roshani Tiruwa.

Some Hindus view menstruating women as impure and in parts of Nepal they are forced to remain in a hut or cowshed for days, a practice known as chhaupadi.