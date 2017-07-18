15-year-old rape survivor who is also suffering from mental health missing from her house a day before identification parade

Dindoshi,July18:A 15-year-old rape survivor who is also suffering from mental health issues has gone missing from her house a day before she was supposed to identify her five abusers. The victim, a resident of Dindoshi, was supposed to go to Arthur road jail on Monday to take part in an identification parade, but according to her family she went missing on Saturday night. Dindoshi police have registered a kidnapping case and are investigating if the accused are behind the girl’s disappearance.

The teenager who has a history of mental illness was gang-raped by five men – all residents of her neighbourhood – in October last year. The incident came to light after the victim’s mother discovered that the victim was eleven weeks pregnant. The accused had allegedly taken advantage of her mental health issues to rape her in turns over a period of ten days.

According to the police, the accused allegedly raped her sometimes near the railway tracks, and sometimes in auto rickshaws. Based on her complaint, and since the girl knew her abusers, the police arrested Rahul Gechand, Navin Sersar, Nitin Sersar, Vijay Ghusar and Sunny Bagadia on charges of kidnapping and rape.

“The girl was supposed to be taken to identify the accused on Monday at Arthur road jail. But on Saturday night she went missing. We have registered a kidnapping case,” said a police officer from Dindoshi police station.

According to the victim’s mother, the girl went missing on Saturday night while the mother was at the police station regarding the identification parade on Monday. She has alleged that the accused have a role to play in her daughter’s disappearance. “The boys are all from our area, two of them are in college, and one of them is married. They keep on threatening us to withdraw the case,” she said.

Apparently the victim’s family thought that she was at her aunt’s house. When the mother returned late Saturday night and called up the aunt to check on her, she was told that the girl had never reached there.

“We started searching for her but could not find her. I suspect that the accused have hatched a conspiracy and might have asked somebody to kidnap her. It might even have been easy for them given her mental condition. Now the case against them has weakened,” said the mother.

The police’s initial investigation showed that the girl was last spotted near the Trauma Center in Jogeshwari East. However the mother who made three trips there since Monday does not believe it. “I doubt if she can go so far. She did not have any money with her, the only thing she will go there for is free food,” she said.

“After the rape incident I started locking her in the house before going anywhere. Only on Saturday I left my house without locking the door and this happened.”

“We are making all efforts to find the girl. All her relatives are also being looked into and all angles are been worked out,” said the police officer.