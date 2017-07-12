15 years old Child labour found dead inside house of ruling party MPA Shah Jahan

Lahore/Pakistan, July 12: Child labour and its allied cruelties have become so common among the people as well as the lawmakers in Pakistan. When such events occur, nobody seems to be questioning the cruelty against children. Besides making them do access work, such children are usually beaten up by their so-called masters, without any reasons.

A teenage boy was found dead inside the house of a ruling party lawmaker in Lahore on Tuesday night. Akhtar, 15, had been working along with his 12-year-old sister Atiya at Punjab MPA Shah Jahan’s house in Akbari Gate area of the city, as reported by The Express Tribune.

His body has recovered from Jahan’s premises late Tuesday night and his sister, Atiya, was found lying injured in the house.bThe 15 years old boy was employed 4 years back, at the age of 11. The 12-year-old girl was immediately shifted to a local hospital for treatment while the victim’s body was shifted to a morgue for post-mortem examination, sources added.

The family of the victim lodged a complaint at the Akbari Gate Police Station for registration of a FIR against the ruling party’s lawmaker, who could not be found at her residence.

Bodies of both the siblings bear torture marks, police sources said, adding investigations are being carried out. The MPA, who is a widow and mother of five, was appointed to the provincial Assembly on a reserved seat for women after the 2013 General Elections.