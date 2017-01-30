150 Delta flights cancelled after a systems outage in US

January 30, 2017 | By :
150 Delta flights cancelled after a systems outage in US

Atlanta, Jan 30:Delta flights are departing and a ground stop has been lifted after a systems outage Sunday night led to departure delays and cancellations.

In a statement posted on the Atlanta-based airline’s website at 11:45 p.m., CEO Ed Bastian apologized to customers who were impacted by this “frustrating situation.”

Delta says about 150 flights have been cancelled, with more expected.

Bastian says this type of disruption “is not acceptable to the Delta family who prides itself on reliability and customer service.”

Delta says a waiver has been issued for travel scheduled on Jan. 29 and 30, for rebooking by Feb. 3.

In August, Delta suffered a computer breakdown after a power outage in its operations center. The airline canceled more than 2,000 flights over three days.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
US considering to build 5G network; to keep China out
Will not provide USD 45 million in emergency food aid for UNRWA: US
US House passes bill to avoid govt. shutdown
Pakistan felt betrayed by US’ statement: General Bajwa
Suspend US-South Korea military drills: North Korea
US advises its citizens to reconsider travel to Pakistan citing terrorism
Top