15,000 policemen across Chennai, SC to deliver Sasikala verdict any moment

Big day for VK Sasikala and the political future of Tamil Nadu. As security deployment outside Poes Garden is upped as a precautionary measure ahead of the Supreme Court’s s verdict in the DA case against Sasikala will be delivered at 10:30 am today. If she is convicted in corruption case that dates back to the early 90s, she cannot be chief minister.

The police is patrolling different landmarks including the Governor’s office-cum-residence, Raj Bhavan, the headquarters of main political parties, and Jayalaithaa’s Poes Road home. Sasikala was her aide and the Poes Garden bungalow remains her base.

Over 15,000 police personnel have been posted across Chennai and nearly 4,000 people have been arrested over the last few days as a precaution.