Dhalai district administration orders inquiry into selling 2-year old child by his tribal mother due to poverty in Tripura

Dhalai,May5:The Dhalai district administration has ordered an inquiry into the selling of a 2-year old child by his mother due to alleged abject poverty for a mere Rs 200 in tribal dominated Ramkumar Choudhurypara in Ultacherra village under Gandacherra sub-division of the district .

This comes close on the heels of selling another child about eleven days back. Both the incidents has led to the embarrassment of the left front government in Tripura. District Magistrate Bikash Singh informed that he has ordered an enquiry into the incident last evening.. ” Initial report indicated that the incident might not be related to poverty of the family. We are trying to find out the background story of the incident and soon we shall come out with the clarification,” Singh said.

According to report Runnabati Reang, wife of Khanjoy Reang, sold her two-year old son Sunijoy Reang for just Rs 200 to one Dhanshai Reang of Machkumbhirpara in Lakhipur village of Gandacherra on April 13 followingalleged abject poverty. Khanjoy told newspersons that the family was under Below Poverty Line (BPL) category, but they were deprived of their basic requirements, which prompted his wife to sell the boy without his consent to the childless couple. “I have been informed that despite all love and affection by the family, Sunijoy is not feeling happy without us and has been continuously crying.

We are nowgoing to take him back but could not mange the money to return them,” Khanjoy stated. Meanwhile, opposition MLA D C Hrangkhwal alleged that he had personally inquired into the incident found that the administration was not serious about the inadequate livelihood options of the family. “Not only Khanjoy, hundreds of poverty stricken families of Dhalai were not able to meet the high officials during their need. At local level the poor tribals are not being provided with works and options for earning. The people are suffering as they are deprived of all basic amenities and healthcare during the left front rule,” Hrangkhwal stated. He said Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) of Dumburnagar block Avid Hussain met Khanjoy Reang and Dhanshai Reang yesterday but failed to reach a solution to bring back the sold child. Two week ago, another tribal woman sold her eleven-day-old son to raise funds for the treatment of her ailing husband at Rangia Tilla of Haldia ADC village of Khowai in West Tripura and finally the administration was able to bring back the child to his parents