156 rare Alexandrian parakeets seized in Chennai by WCB squad

Chennai, Jan. 13 : Around 156 rare Alexandrian breed parakeets were seized in Chennai by the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (Southern region) and Protection and Vigilance Squad.

The rare one-month-old birds were seized from a house in Kilpauk, a locality in Chennai, belonging to a man named Mujib.

All these parakeets were bought from Andhra Pradesh and were set to be sold to various traders and pet markets in Chennai.

An operation was conducted jointly by Forest Protection and Vigilance Squad and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (Southern region).

Inspector in Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (Southern region), Pradeep, headed the team and arrested Mujib.

“We have seized 156 Alexandrian parrots. These parrots come under schedule 4 of the Wildlife Protection Act and their procession and sale are illegal. From the last few months we are having a major operation on the illegal trade of these birds,” said Pradeep.

The prohibited parakeets were caged by Mujib and he used to trade those birds as a whole sale business.

Pradeep also added that Chennai has become a major hub of illegal trading of birds. This seizure was very significant, as it will throw more light into the details of the major network involved in the wildlife bird trade.

This species is not allowed to keep at homes.

The parrots will now be handed over to the Magistrate following which they will be transferred to Wildlife authorities.(ANI)