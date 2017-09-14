16 drown to death ,boat capsizes in Yamuna in UP

8 drown to death ,boat capsizes in Yamuna in UP

Baghpat, Sept 14: At least sixteen labourers drowned after their boat capsized in Yamuna river in this district of Uttar Pradesh today.
Police sources here said the boat, carrying 30 labourers from Baghpat to Haryana, was overloaded.

Twelve people have been rescued so far and admitted to a hospital.

More details are awaited.

