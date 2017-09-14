16 drown to death ,boat capsizes in Yamuna in UP

Baghpat, Sept 14: At least sixteen labourers drowned after their boat capsized in Yamuna river in this district of Uttar Pradesh today.

Police sources here said the boat, carrying 30 labourers from Baghpat to Haryana, was overloaded.

19 dead as boat carrying 60 capsizes in UP’s Baghpat; rescue op underwayhttps://t.co/Yn96XRr4gr pic.twitter.com/8yAal1YcIO — Deccan Chronicle (@DeccanChronicle) September 14, 2017

Twelve people have been rescued so far and admitted to a hospital.

More details are awaited.