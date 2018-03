16-killed-in-Honduras-bus-crash-indialivetoday

because some passengers are still trapped in the wreckage. Triminio says the injured have been taken to University Teaching Hospital in Honduras’ capital of Tegucigalpa.

Police say the truck driver fled after Sunday’s crash on a highway that links the capital with southern Honduras.

Government official Lisandro Rosales says authorities are trying to determine why the truck went out of control.