16 killed in Telangana accident

Hyderabad, May 15: Sixteen migrant abourers were killed when a truck hit an autorickshaw in Telangana’s Adilabad district late Saturday night, police said on Sunday.

Two others were also injured in the accident that occurred near Degam village, about 260 km from Hyderabad.

The victims include seven children, aged between one and 12 years. Eight of those killed hail from one family.

The driver of the seven-seater autorickshaw was also killed.

The victims were migrant labourers from Maharashtra’s Nanded district. They worked in brick kilns.

The accident occurred when they were on their way to a temple. The truck carrying construction material hit the autorickshaw on the highway.

The auto was crushed under the truck, a police official said.

Thirteen of the occupants were killed on spot while three others succumbed on the way to the hospital.