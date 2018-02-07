16 people dies in two road accidents

New Delhi, February 07: 16 people have died in two road accidents that happened in Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

A car fell down a gorge in Champawat’s Sawala area of Uttarakhand killing at least 8 people on Wednesday. Another 8 people were killed when truck, filled with sand, overturned in Alirajpur district in Madhya Pradesh the same day.

The local administration officials of Champawat immediately rushed to the accident area and rescued the survivors. Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Trivendra Singh Rawat has ordered a inquiry into the incident. The car was travelling from Pithoragarh to Tanakpur when the accident happened.

According to reports, the sand truck with sixteen labourers on board was on the Khandwa-Baroda Highway. The police have rescued the 8 survivors; both the survivors and the dead bodies were transferred to Alirajpur district Hospital. The labourers on board were reportedly minors.