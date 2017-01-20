16 policemen killed as militants attack police checkpoints in Kandahar province of Afghanistan

Kabul, Jan 20: At least 16 policemen were killed as militants stormed police checkpoints in Kandahar province of Afghanistan on Friday, an official said.

“A group of Taliban rebels attacked some security checkpoints in Miwand district, triggering a gun battle,” the official told Xinhua news agency.

Kandahar, the former stronghold of Taliban militants, has been the scene of insurgency over the past several years.

IANS