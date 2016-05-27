16-year-old boy beaten, striped naked in Delhi

New Delhi, May 27 : in a horrific case of ragging in the national capital, a 16-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted by a group of men, who paraded him naked before thrashing him for an alleged case of theft, reports said.

The crime took place on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, the victim said that his attackers took him to a nearby park, where they thrashed him after tying him up.

The boy added that the men falsely charged him of theft, andthen paraded him naked while filming the ordeal.

A case was registered and police arrested four people said to be involved in the crime, reports said.