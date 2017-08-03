16-year-old boy being raped for a year in Mumbai

Mumbai, August 3: Not alone women, men too have to be conscious about preserving their body. Wondering? Yes, the thought that comes to the mind when you hear that Mumbai based 16 year old was being raped for about an year. Medical examination conducted at Cooper Hospital has proved the sexual assault. 15 boys of age group 15 – 17 are the culprits. The Mumbai police have registered rape case against all the 15 under the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Seven among the 15 accused have been detained.

According to media reports, the victim himself lodged the complaint to the DN Nagar Police when he went through unbearable pain due to frequent molestation. The boy claims that he was initially attacked in 2016 by his friend residing in the neighbourhood. The act was then shot by the alleged rapist in his mobile and shared the clip with his friends. He blackmailed the victim with that video clip. The 16 year old was totally scared to disclose the matter with his family, says the media, and he was compelled to engage in sex with other boys.

The victim claims that he was vigorously used by the accused boys after taking him to a playground outside a municipal school. Once the victim was asked to pay Rs 1,100 to one of the accused for enjoying food at a restaurant. He got raped again in an isolated area on June 26 when he refused to pay the money asked for. He has undergone similar situations on four occasions, the police said. The boy mentioned in his complaint that he would be hit if he safeguard himself from those 15 accused.