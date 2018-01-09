16-year-old boy slashed by sword; Denied treatment, bled to death

Hyderabad, Jan 9: In a very tragic incident, a 16-year-old attending a marriage function was accidentally slashed to death with a sword by a friend at Hyderabad on Friday night.

Class 10 student, Syed Hameed suffered deep cuts while the sword was swung accidentally. Hameed was immediately rushed to the hospital where he bled to death after he was denied treatment by the hospital authorities. Defending the actions of the hospital, authorities claim that they refused treatment because they lacked the equipment to treat the boy properly.

His family lament that they were losing their boy when the hospital delayed as the cut was 2-3 centimetre deep cut on his neck.

During the engagement ceremony, 20-year-old Mohammad Junaid was performing sword stunts. While performing a somersault with the sword, the boy lost his balance, he fell over a group of people.

“The person who was doing the stunts tried to attack my elder son, but others stopped him, but minutes later he injured our younger son, killing him,” Syed’s mother said.

Though the police maintain the incident was purely accidental, they have taken into custody Junaid, charging a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against him.