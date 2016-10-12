16-year-old girl allegedly raped by neighbour and dumped in bushes in Central Delhi

NEW DELHI,Oct12: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour, who later brutally thrashed her and dumped in bushes in Anand Parbat area of Central Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

Vivek, father of two, was arrested for allegedly raping and assaulting the minor, a police official said.

The accused, who lives with his family in Kathputli Colony in the area, is a neighbour of the victim.

He made “physical relations” with her on the pretext of marriage two years ago.

He allegedly called the girl near Sarai Rohilla area last week and took her into bushes.

“When he forced himself on her, the girl protested and raised the issue of marriage. The accused thrashed her and left her in the bushes. She was spotted lying unconscious by a passerby who