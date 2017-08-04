16-year old girl frequently disrupted in the United Airlines flight, person identified as Dr. Vijaykumar Krishnappa.

Washington/United States, August 4: According to a federal complaint, a 16-year old girl was asleep and when she woke up, a stranger’s hand was on her thigh on the United Airlines flight. The man who sat next to her suddenly removed his hand, and the teenager again went back to sleep. When she woke up again, this time also, the man was touching her.

The girl told a United flight attendant about the incident and asked him to change his seat. The flight took off from Seattle and was landed at Newark Liberty International Airport and the teenager called her parents. In the meanwhile, the man vanished from the airport, Johnny McCray, the lawyer of the girl’s family told The Washington Post. The girl’s family questioned the airlines that why did they allow the man to leave the plane and the airport after he was convicted of a crime.

The FBI was contacted to take over the criminal investigation. After the investigation, the name of the passenger was known from the flight attendants, who was seated next to the girl. The accused was a 28-year old man named Vijaykumar Krishnappa, said Johnny McCray.

The complaint was filed against Vijaykumar Krishnappa in the court at New Jersey on July 24, after the incident. The court noted that he was arrested and charged with purposely making sexual contact with a minor female on the same day. The accused got released on bond, on the basis of electronic monitoring and ordered not to have any contact with minors, according to the court records.

The girl’s mother said that the accused has visited the United States for a month-long medical fellowship, that allows foreign doctors to visit the country and learn from experts. Still, it is unclear about his country of origin. The teenager, who hails from Washington state was headed to Princeton University to take part in a leadership program. John McCray said that “This is a horrible act from his part. And as a doctor, it’s a big shame.”

A United spokeswoman said that “Our main importance is the safety and security of the passengers. We take these accusations seriously and would work with the proper authorities.”